PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - April 8

- Amazon.com Inc will halt a delivery service that competes with UPS, FedEx on.wsj.com/2yBH1Xs

- Scottish startup Amphista Therapeutics Ltd has secured $7.5 million in Series A financing to join a race to treat cancer and other illnesses by destroying proteins causing the disease. on.wsj.com/3e4qnQz

- U.S. President Donald Trump replaced the Pentagon's acting inspector general Glenn Fine, administration officials said on Tuesday. on.wsj.com/2yGP9pH