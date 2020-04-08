Company News
April 8, 2020 / 5:29 AM / Updated 41 minutes ago

PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - April 8

1 Min Read

April 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Amazon.com Inc will halt a delivery service that competes with UPS, FedEx on.wsj.com/2yBH1Xs

- Scottish startup Amphista Therapeutics Ltd has secured $7.5 million in Series A financing to join a race to treat cancer and other illnesses by destroying proteins causing the disease. on.wsj.com/3e4qnQz

- U.S. President Donald Trump replaced the Pentagon's acting inspector general Glenn Fine, administration officials said on Tuesday. on.wsj.com/2yGP9pH

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below