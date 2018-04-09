PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - April 9

April 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Kinder Morgan Inc threatened to scrap its proposed expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline if Canada's provincial and federal governments cannot resolve their differences over the project by May 31. on.wsj.com/2qib66O

- Novartis AG said on Monday it agreed to buy U.S.-based clinical-stage gene therapy company AveXis Inc for $8.7 billion. on.wsj.com/2qhZfFz

- Deutsche Bank AG replaced its British chief executive, John Cryan, with the senior German head of its retail bank, a switch that signals a less ambitious future after years of grim financial results and sputtering attempts to regain a spot among global investment-banking powerhouses. on.wsj.com/2qhnvba

- U.S. President Donald Trump warned on Sunday that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his two biggest allies could pay a "big price" for a suspected chemical-weapons attack that killed dozens of civilians, raising the prospect that the U.S. could launch a punitive military strike against Mr. Assad. on.wsj.com/2qfc3MU

- China has tightened restrictions on exports to North Korea of items with potential dual use in weapons of mass destruction and conventional arms. on.wsj.com/2qhnlR6

- North Korea has told the U.S. that Kim Jong Un is prepared to discuss the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, clearing the way for a summit meeting between the North Korean leader and President Donald Trump, U.S. officials said. on.wsj.com/2qmhfir