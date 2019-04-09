PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 9

April 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Wynn Resorts Ltd of Las Vegas offered to buy Australia's Crown Resorts Ltd for about $7.1 billion, in the latest sign that global gambling companies are looking to get bigger as they battle with online gaming. on.wsj.com/2Kk0xNJ

- The Trump administration moved on Monday toward imposing tariffs on about $11 billion in imports from the European Union, saying the move was justified by the bloc's subsidies for aircraft maker Airbus. on.wsj.com/2KlHhQ0

- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV plans to count Tesla Inc electric cars as part of its fleet to avoid significant fines for violating stricter European Union emissions rules. on.wsj.com/2Ki47YE

- Walmart Inc is expanding its use of robots in stores to help monitor inventory, clean floors and unload trucks, part of the retail giant's efforts to control labor costs as it spends more to raise wages and offer new services like online grocery delivery. on.wsj.com/2KogXEO

- Versum Materials Inc said Merck KGaA has offered to acquire the company for $53 per share, or about $5.78 billion, adding its board determined the bid constitutes a superior proposal to its planned all-stock merger with Entegris Inc. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)