PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - April 9

April 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- ﻿Bernie Sanders, the progressive whose two campaigns for president pulled the Democratic Party to the left, ended his White House bid Wednesday, leaving former Vice President Joe Biden as the party's presumptive nominee for the 2020 election. on.wsj.com/2UXP9dT

- Tesla Inc is furloughing workers and cutting salaried employees' pay more than two weeks after it was forced to shut down production of its lone U.S. car assembly factory amid the coronavirus pandemic. on.wsj.com/2Xlo45S

- McDonald's Corp said sales for its existing base of restaurants globally fell 22% last month as the coronavirus spread and the U.S. economy and others around the world shut down. on.wsj.com/2xf7Qk2

- Walt Disney Co reported more than 50 million paid subscribers world-wide for its Disney+ service some five months after its launch in the highly competitive streaming-platform market. on.wsj.com/2K2YFpP

- U.S. cases of the new coronavirus grew to more than 430,000 Wednesday, as the country recorded its deadliest day yet. There were 1,973 deaths from COVID-19 in the U.S. during the 24-period ended 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University. on.wsj.com/2UV874C

- WeWork has stopped paying rent at some U.S. locations, in the latest sign that the co-working company is aggressively trying to cut costs as the economic downturn eats into its revenue. on.wsj.com/34m8acR