PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Aug 1

Aug 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Facebook Inc said it discovered a new group of accounts that engaged in coordinated political agitation and misinformation efforts ahead of November's mid-term elections, in an echo of Russian activities on the platform during the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign. on.wsj.com/2Au5Kxv

- Malaysian officials are investigating whether the government of former Prime Minister Najib Razak used funds from a China-backed infrastructure program to help pay debts owed by the state investment fund at the center of one of the world's biggest graft probes. on.wsj.com/2M8lesr

- Activist investor Third Point LLC has built a stake of more than $300 million in Campbell Soup Co, according to a person familiar with the matter, adding to pressure on the soup maker as it seeks to turn around its business and reverse a sharp stock-price decline. on.wsj.com/2O2Q7PJ

- SoftBank Group Corp is hiring the head of Deutsche Bank AG's unit in Saudi Arabia to lead a new office in Riyadh, said people familiar with the matter, further deepening the partnership between the Japanese firm and the kingdom. on.wsj.com/2Asvdat (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)