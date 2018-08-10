FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 10, 2018

PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Aug 10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- A U.S. federal judge authorized the seizure of Citgo Petroleum Corp to satisfy a Venezuelan government debt, a ruling that could set off a scramble among Venezuela's many unpaid creditors to wrest control of its only obviously seizable U.S. asset. on.wsj.com/2nqskOl

- Tribune Media Co terminated its merger agreement with Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc and sued the rival TV-station owner, alleging it failed to make sufficient efforts to get their $3.9 billion deal approved by regulators. on.wsj.com/2nspbO2

- WeWork Cos on Thursday disclosed it raised another $1 billion in funding from SoftBank Group Corp, as the shared-office company continues its rapid growth by doubling revenue but piling up losses, according to newly released financial information on Thursday. on.wsj.com/2nq2Hgk

- Activist investor Third Point is pushing for a sale of Campbell Soup Co with the help of an heir to the soup company's founder. Third Point said in a filing on Thursday that it had spent more than $686 million since mid-June, acquiring a 5.65 percent stake in Campbell. on.wsj.com/2nqj6kZ (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
