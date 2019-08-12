PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Aug 12

Aug 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- BlackRock Inc is taking a roughly $875 million stake in Authentic Brands Group LLC that values the closely held brand development, marketing and entertainment company at more than $4 billion including debt, according to people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/2Z2zn3U)

- A deal between Microsoft Corp and a celebrity videogamer known as Ninja opened a new front in the tech giant's battle to dent rival Amazon.com Inc dominance of the game-streaming business. (on.wsj.com/2ZUXgrw)

- United Parcel Service Inc is retaining close ties to Amazon.com Inc, one of its largest customers. The Atlanta-based shipping giant gets close to 10% of its revenue from Amazon, according to a Morgan Stanley estimate, a figure that could grow as the online retailer seeks new carriers for the packages that once went to FedEx Corp. (on.wsj.com/2ZUN7uZ) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)