August 13, 2018 / 5:16 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Aug 13

Aug 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Activist investor Elliott Management Corp has taken a more than 8 percent stake in Nielsen Holdings PLC and plans to push the TV-ratings company to sell itself. on.wsj.com/2B7jAX2

- American oil companies—primed to reap the benefits of rising prices after years of wringing more from wells for less—are seeing profits erode in the face of rising costs. on.wsj.com/2P4XTJV

- While Google's search engine remains blocked in China, the company is courting allies there by providing tools and support to a growing number of app developers, manufacturers and advertisers in the region. on.wsj.com/2vFiWuN

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

