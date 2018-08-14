PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Aug 14

Aug 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Elon Musk said Saudi Arabia's sovereign-wealth fund has approached him several times over nearly two years about providing financial support to take Tesla Inc private, as the CEO sought to explain his claim to have funding for a possible deal. on.wsj.com/2KRcdlW

- Carl Icahn no longer plans to solicit votes from Cigna Corp shareholders against the health insurer's $54 billion deal to buy Express Scripts Holding Co after two proxy-advisory firms recommended shareholders support the deal, the billionaire activist investor said in a statement Monday. on.wsj.com/2Bh61o6

- Netflix Inc on Monday announced the resignation of Chief Financial Officer David Wells, who is well regarded on Wall Street for helping investors understand the company as it has transformed itself from a DVD-by-mail service into a Hollywood powerhouse and global streaming behemoth. on.wsj.com/2KMYgFD

- VF Corp, owner of Lee and Wrangler jeans, plans to spin off its denim business in a bid to sharpen its focus on faster-growing outerwear and activewear brands. on.wsj.com/2KRcKEs