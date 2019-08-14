PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Aug 14

Aug 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Trump administration abruptly suspended plans to impose new tariffs on about $156 billion in goods from China, saying the move was driven by concerns about the impact an escalating trade fight would have on businesses and consumers ahead of the holiday shopping season. (on.wsj.com/302XXPs)

- Western companies with large operations in Hong Kong are activating plans for employees to work remotely, and considering how to respond to a variety of possible scenarios, as protests and police actions in the city become more widespread and unpredictable. (on.wsj.com/302jjfM)

- Boeing Co delivered fewer planes in July than in any month for the past decade, furthering the financial blow to the aerospace giant brought by the grounding of its 737 MAX jetliner. (on.wsj.com/307ceuM)

- A federal appeals court has ruled in favor of Peabody Energy Corp in a dispute with hedge funds that sought a bigger slice of the coal mining company when it emerged from chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2017. (on.wsj.com/300tbH6)

- Glencore Plc has lost a bid to stop Australia's tax office from using documents that detail some of its offshore financial arrangements, as its case was dismissed by the country's high court on Wednesday. (on.wsj.com/2Z16fKy)

- Special purpose acquisition company Boxwood Merger Corp and Atlas Intermediate Holdings LLC agreed to a business combination. (on.wsj.com/302SXKE)