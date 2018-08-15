PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Aug 15

Aug 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Diamondback Energy Inc will acquire Energen Corp in a roughly $8.4 billion all-stock transaction, a deal that comes as energy producers face pressure to control rising costs. on.wsj.com/2KUbnEZ

- New York Media, owner of New York magazine, Vulture and several websites, is exploring options including a possible sale, the latest publisher to weigh consolidation to cope with pressures in the fast-changing media sector. on.wsj.com/2KSYtao

- Kroger Co will sell its products in China on an e-commerce site owned by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, the grocer's first foray into foreign sales amid a broader push into online retail, the U.S. supermarket chain said on Tuesday. on.wsj.com/2B9q3Rm

- Three of Tinder’s founders and a handful of current executives say the popular dating app’s parent companies, Match Group Inc and IAC/InterActiveCorp, cheated them out of as much as $2 billion by manipulating financial information to undermine its valuation, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)