FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
August 15, 2018 / 4:26 AM / Updated 13 minutes ago

PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Aug 15

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Diamondback Energy Inc will acquire Energen Corp in a roughly $8.4 billion all-stock transaction, a deal that comes as energy producers face pressure to control rising costs. on.wsj.com/2KUbnEZ

- New York Media, owner of New York magazine, Vulture and several websites, is exploring options including a possible sale, the latest publisher to weigh consolidation to cope with pressures in the fast-changing media sector. on.wsj.com/2KSYtao

- Kroger Co will sell its products in China on an e-commerce site owned by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, the grocer's first foray into foreign sales amid a broader push into online retail, the U.S. supermarket chain said on Tuesday. on.wsj.com/2B9q3Rm

- Three of Tinder’s founders and a handful of current executives say the popular dating app’s parent companies, Match Group Inc and IAC/InterActiveCorp, cheated them out of as much as $2 billion by manipulating financial information to undermine its valuation, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.