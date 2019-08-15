PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Aug 15

Aug 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd co-founder Joseph Tsai is close to a deal to become majority owner of the NBA's Brooklyn Nets. The deal, which is expected as soon as this week according to a person familiar with the matter, would be for the remaining 51% of the team Tsai doesn't already own. on.wsj.com/2Z3kFtH

- A bankruptcy court judge said Barneys New York Inc could draw down the remainder of its $217 million bankruptcy loan, allowing the retailer to keep the doors open at its remaining stores while it looks for a buyer. on.wsj.com/302YnFv

- Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper plans to drop out of the 2020 presidential race on Thursday, as he considers launching a Senate campaign in his home state, according to a person familiar with his plans. on.wsj.com/2Z69CQn

- The woman charged with hacking into millions of Capital One Financial Corp records hit more than 30 other targets, federal prosecutors said, significantly expanding the scale of what was already considered one of the largest heists of data stored in the cloud. on.wsj.com/30fCsLi

- WeWork's parent company unveiled the papers for its initial public offering, depicting a business whose revenue-and losses-are ballooning. on.wsj.com/2Z3e4j0