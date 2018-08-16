PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Aug 16

Aug 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Federal regulator Securities and Exchange Commission has subpoenaed Tesla Inc ramping up an investigation into Chief Executive Elon Musk's tweet last week that he had secured funding to take the electric-car maker private. on.wsj.com/2PaTntw

- United Healthcare said it will not reimburse patients for their use of amniotic-tissue products made by MiMedx Group Inc and other manufacturers saying that the products are "unproven and/or not medically necessary for any indication." on.wsj.com/2PcQsAw

- Activist investor Starboard Value LP has taken a position in cybersecurity company Symantec Corp and privately nominated five directors to its 11-person board in July. on.wsj.com/2PevG3A

- T-Mobile US Inc said it will give customers free music and perks from Pandora Media and Live Nation Entertainment, the latest in a string of sweeteners from carriers seeking to offer more than wireless service alone. on.wsj.com/2P8oHci