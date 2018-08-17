FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 17, 2018 / 4:41 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Aug 17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Securities regulators began investigating last year whether Tesla Inc misled investors about its Model 3 car production problems. on.wsj.com/2Ph0AZ5

- Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai defended to employees the internet giant's controversial push to do more business in China but said the company is "not close to launching a search product" in the country. on.wsj.com/2Piwt3E

- DoorDash Inc on Thursday said it raised $250 million in a round of funding that values the prepared food-delivery startup at $4 billion, more than doubling its valuation for the second time in five months. on.wsj.com/2PhCDkw

- The Food and Drug Administration approved Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd's generic version of Mylan's EpiPen injector device for life-threatening allergic reactions, the most widely sold such device in the United States. on.wsj.com/2PgX40F

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
