PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Aug 19

Aug 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- SoftBank Group Corp plans to lend up to $20 billion to its employees to buy stakes in its second giant venture-capital fund, people familiar with the matter said. The company's Chief Executive Officer Masayoshi Son may account for as much as $15 billion of that amount, some of the people said. on.wsj.com/2NedQz3

- Chinese police are investigating the presence of a gun in a package shipped by FedEx Corp to China from the United States, the latest scrutiny directed at the American shipping company by Chinese authorities. on.wsj.com/2Nb3Tm5

- Australian steelmaker BlueScope Steel Ltd said on Sunday it will spend roughly $700 million to expand its U.S. business, joining American rivals that have outlined plans to add capacity locally in the wake of President Trump's import tariffs. on.wsj.com/2Nefu3H

- Pro-democracy demonstrators in Hong Kong braved torrential rain on Sunday to hold their largest rally in weeks, a show of mass support that reset the movement that opposes Beijing's tightening grip on the city and which heaped pressure on officials to resolve its biggest political crisis in decades. on.wsj.com/2NfBScQ

- The Iranian tanker impounded by Gibraltar sailed out of the British overseas territory on Sunday over the objections of the United States, a Gibraltar official said, raising hopes that Iran would reciprocate and release a British-flagged tanker in the Persian Gulf. on.wsj.com/2Ngf2Ca (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)