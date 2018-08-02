FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2018

PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Aug 2

Aug 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Alphabet Inc's Google is testing a mobile version of its search engine that would adhere to China's strict controls over content, a person familiar with the matter said. on.wsj.com/2LLAC1S

- An Alphabet Inc project aimed at creating a "smart city" on Toronto's waterfront is facing resistance from local officials who are worried about the development's direction and how Google's parent company will handle residents' personal data. on.wsj.com/2OzPoGA

- T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp added a wave of new customers as they raced to upgrade their networks, a key selling point to regulators as executives tout the economic benefits of their planned merger. on.wsj.com/2AyMPl9

- As part of a larger trend of technology companies helping to wean us off their more-addictive products, Facebook Inc has announced new tools that tell us more about how much time we're spending in its apps and give us a nudge when it's time for a break. on.wsj.com/2OzE7WJ

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
