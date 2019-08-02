PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Aug 2

Aug 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday moved to extend tariffs to essentially all Chinese imports, escalating a trade conflict that is poised to hit U.S. consumers in the pocketbook and roiling financial markets. on.wsj.com/335TgGz

- Several potential buyers including Lions Gate Entertainment Corp, Viacom Inc and Spyglass Media Group have expressed interest in purchasing a stake in Miramax, which is owned by BeIN Media Group and has produced films such as "Good Will Hunting" and "Pulp Fiction," according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/336JDHK

- The U.S. Federal Reserve conducted a formal examination this April of an Amazon.com Inc facility in Virginia, the first of what is expected to be ongoing oversight of giant cloud providers that have become repositories of sensitive banking information, people familiar with the matter said. on.wsj.com/332luSx

- Lux Capital has raised more than $1 billion to invest in start-ups that are implementing burgeoning technology such as artificial intelligence in the traditional sciences. on.wsj.com/335THRd

- Lannett Company Inc on Thursday said company insider John Kozlowski will become its new chief financial officer, succeeding Martin Galvan. on.wsj.com/2Ko9mTx (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)