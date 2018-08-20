FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 20, 2018 / 4:25 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Aug 20

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Apple Inc pulled illegal apps from its App Store in China after coming under fire from state media for not doing enough to filter out banned material. on.wsj.com/2Pp8sYL

- The Trump administration is escalating an effort to revive the flagging U.S. coal industry with a planned move next week to replace restrictive Obama-era climate policies with new rules designed to help coal-burning plants run harder and stay open longer. on.wsj.com/2nSmx4g

- In Windsor, Ontario, angst is rising that the border town's ties to the United States auto industry, already strained by steel tariffs, could soon be ruptured by U.S. President Donald Trump's threatened tariffs on Canadian-made cars. on.wsj.com/2nNrN9c

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

