PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Aug 20

- Apple Inc pulled illegal apps from its App Store in China after coming under fire from state media for not doing enough to filter out banned material. on.wsj.com/2Pp8sYL

- The Trump administration is escalating an effort to revive the flagging U.S. coal industry with a planned move next week to replace restrictive Obama-era climate policies with new rules designed to help coal-burning plants run harder and stay open longer. on.wsj.com/2nSmx4g

- In Windsor, Ontario, angst is rising that the border town's ties to the United States auto industry, already strained by steel tariffs, could soon be ruptured by U.S. President Donald Trump's threatened tariffs on Canadian-made cars. on.wsj.com/2nNrN9c