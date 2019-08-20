PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Aug 20

Aug 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Twitter Inc and Facebook Inc suspended accounts they believe to be part of a Chinese effort to undermine antigovernment protests in Hong Kong, marking the first time the companies have pointed to China as a source of disinformation campaigns, company representatives said on Monday. on.wsj.com/2Z3hrqJ

- Drugmakers Endo International Plc and Allergan Plc are in talks to avoid going to a landmark trial set to begin in October over the opioid crisis, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2Z4oyPN

- General Electric Co pushed back further on Monday against claims by an accounting expert that the company hasn't been forthright about its finances. In a new investor update, the company said it believes the current reserves for its long-term-care insurance business are well supported by its portfolio of investments. on.wsj.com/2Z1cEpP

- PG&E Corp shares plunged after a judge allowed a trial on whether its equipment caused the second-worst wildfire in California history, a case that could add billions of dollars to the liabilities the bankrupt company faces. on.wsj.com/2Z4Ft4S

- The Trump administration agreed Monday to allow some U.S. companies another 90 days to continue doing business with Huawei Technologies Co, a move it said would help small rural telecom carriers dependent on Huawei gear. on.wsj.com/2YZXn8O

- A group of states in the United States is preparing to move forward with a joint antitrust investigation of big technology companies, according to people familiar with the situation, adding another layer of scrutiny to an industry already under a federal spotlight. on.wsj.com/2Z1dmDv (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)