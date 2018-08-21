FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 21, 2018 / 4:47 AM / Updated 13 minutes ago

PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Aug 21

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Tyson Foods Inc on Monday agreed to acquire Keystone Foods, a top meat supplier to McDonald's and other chains, in a bid to boost its sales to restaurants as rising supplies and tariffs squeeze U.S. meat companies. on.wsj.com/2OPjhlE

- Car-rental giant Hertz Global Holdings named Jamere Jackson, the former finance chief of Nielsen Holdings Plc , to lead its finance team. on.wsj.com/2OPj2ae

- PepsiCo Inc agreed to buy one of its fiercest critics, seltzer-machine maker SodaStream International Ltd , for $3.2 billion, the latest move by the beverage-and-food giant to broaden its offerings beyond sugary sodas and salty snacks. on.wsj.com/2OTy66M

- Total SA is having difficulty unloading its stake in a $5 billion natural-gas project in Iran to a Chinese partner, after stopping work on the project earlier this year due to U.S. sanctions. on.wsj.com/2OPYIW8

- ConocoPhillips will halt further legal actions against the troubled state-run energy giant Petroleós de Venezuela SA over an unpaid $2 billion arbitration award after both sides agreed on a payment plan. on.wsj.com/2N38l3e

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

