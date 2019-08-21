PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Aug 21

Aug 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Bayer AG is selling its animal-health business to American rival Elanco Animal Health Inc for $7.6 billion, part of the German drug-and-chemicals giant's plan to shed assets amid mounting legal liabilities from its Roundup herbicide. on.wsj.com/2NiNuMe

- Walmart Inc is suing Tesla Inc alleging that some of the company's solar panels sparked roof fires at several of the retailer's locations, adding to the problems the electric-car maker has had with its venture to power homes and stores. on.wsj.com/2NnUnMf

- Qualcomm Inc reached a new patent-licensing deal with LG Electronics Inc, securing its technology in a suite of wireless devices while federal regulators continue to scrutinize its business practices on antitrust grounds. on.wsj.com/2NhQadf

- Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. on Monday approved the transfer of a stake in cybersecurity company Cofense Inc from a Russia-linked private-equity firm to funds managed by BlackRock Inc on Monday, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2NkMSFX

- U.S. President Donald Trump said he is considering measures to bolster the economy, including a possible reduction in capital-gains taxes, and continued to press the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates even as he played down warning signs of a possible slowdown. on.wsj.com/2Nn9Hcm

- China's government pushed back against moves by Twitter Inc and Facebook Inc to curb accounts the companies said were part of a state-sponsored disinformation campaign against Hong Kong protesters, saying the posts were simply Chinese citizens overseas expressing their views. on.wsj.com/2Nn9CFA