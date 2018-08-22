FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 22, 2018 / 4:29 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Aug 22

Aug 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Facebook Inc dismantled a new set of influence campaigns originating in Iran and Russia designed to sow division in global politics, part of the social-media company's broader purge of bad actors on its site. on.wsj.com/2LixdCt

- American Airlines Group Inc is cutting some unprofitable international flights as U.S. carriers adjust their business plans to reflect higher fuel prices. on.wsj.com/2LkBq8U

- Uber Technologies Inc named Nelson Chai as its first chief financial officer in more than three years, tapping a veteran banking and insurance executive as next year's planned initial public offering looms. on.wsj.com/2whTLhg

- The Trump administration is likely pushing back its timetable for imposing tariffs on auto imports, easing concerns of many in the auto industry who have widely opposed the duties. on.wsj.com/2LfbV8I (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

