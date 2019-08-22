PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Aug 22

Aug 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has postponed plans for a multibillion-dollar share listing in Hong Kong, as protests now in their third month exact a deepening economic cost, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2NnJbzu

- Simply Good Foods Co, the maker of Atkins-branded food products, is buying a privately held food company Quest Nutrition Llc for $1 billion. on.wsj.com/2Z9AgbW

- Amazon.com Inc is seeking new vendors in Israel to bolster its service in the country, a move that comes as the e-commerce company prepares to launch a local-language website to tap the fast-growing Middle East market. on.wsj.com/2Z8YmU3

- New details about the U.S. sanctions-busting case against Huawei Technologies Co Ltd emerged in court filings in Canada, including about the Chinese telecom giant's alleged dealings in Iran, Syria and Sudan. The filings also detailed discussions Huawei held with Citigroup Inc and BNP Paribas SA about its Iran business. on.wsj.com/2Z9uWVZ

- Jumia Technologies AG, the company behind the biggest e-commerce business across Africa, said it has fired employees and suspended others after investigations of improper sales practices. on.wsj.com/2Z4WxYq

- The Trump administration is preparing to release as early as the first part of September its long-awaited plan to return Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to private-shareholder ownership, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2NnJeLG (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)