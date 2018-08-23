PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Aug 23

Aug 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. buyout firm KKR & Co Inc is in talks to acquire Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV’s global auto parts business Magneti Marelli. on.wsj.com/2wk0WFK

- JPMorgan Chase & Co is in the process of laying off around 100 employees in its asset-management division as the bank makes staffing adjustments amid market shifts. on.wsj.com/2wiHCZf

- The Securities and Exchange Commission rejected applications for nine separate bitcoin-based exchange-traded funds on Wednesday, once again thwarting an attempt to build an ETF product based upon the volatile cryptocurrency. on.wsj.com/2wfbaai

- Facebook Inc pulled its data-security app from Apple Inc app store after the iPhone maker ruled that the service violated its data-collection policies. on.wsj.com/2wjvJlU

- Lowe's Co plans to shut down Orchard Supply Hardware stores, a small regional hardware chain it acquired five years ago, and the company's CEO said Wednesday a portfolio review is underway to determine the future of other non-retail investments. on.wsj.com/2wmsLwS