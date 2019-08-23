PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Aug 23

Aug 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Overstock.com Inc Chief Executive Officer Patrick Byrne announced his resignation in a letter to shareholders that alluded to a personal relationship with jailed Russian agent Maria Butina and covert activities on behalf of the U.S. government. on.wsj.com/2Zc09YN

- News Corp is developing a news-aggregation service meant to address concerns that Alphabet Inc's Google News and other digital platforms which don't reward publishers' work adequately and play down articles from certain types of sites, according to people familiar with the plans. on.wsj.com/2NqNERV

- Hasbro Inc said it has agreed to pay $4 billion in cash to acquire Entertainment One Ltd, an entertainment company that produces content for children and adults. on.wsj.com/2Nr7Pzh

- VMware Inc plans to buy Pivotal Software Inc and cybersecurity provider Carbon Black Inc, bolstering its push to allow customers to build, manage and secure applications across devices and cloud-computing environments, the company's Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger said in a statement. on.wsj.com/2Nx3KJA

- HP Inc Chief Executive Dion Weisler is stepping down as the leader of one of the world's largest PC makers later this year for family health reasons, the company announced on Thursday. on.wsj.com/2NpWrDD

- A middle-class tax-cut proposal could be unveiled during the 2020 presidential campaign, the White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Thursday evening on Fox Business Network. on.wsj.com/2Zdcj3x (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)