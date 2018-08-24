FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Regulatory News - Americas
August 24, 2018 / 4:43 AM / Updated 42 minutes ago

PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Aug 24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Microsoft Corp is being investigated by the U.S. Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission over potential bribery and corruption related to software sales in Hungary. on.wsj.com/2PzpZgz

- Alphabet Inc's Google said on Thursday it had terminated dozens of YouTube channels found to be pushing misinformation on behalf of Iran's state broadcasting arm. on.wsj.com/2PzpjIb

- Kroger Co plans to eliminate plastic shopping bags from its supermarkets, the latest retailer to address customer backlash against disposable packaging and utensils. on.wsj.com/2PAs0cC

- David Pecker, CEO of the publisher of the National Enquirer, was granted immunity by federal prosecutors for providing information about Michael Cohen and President Trump in the criminal probe into hush-money payments. on.wsj.com/2PuuXeC (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.