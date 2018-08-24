PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Aug 24

Aug 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Microsoft Corp is being investigated by the U.S. Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission over potential bribery and corruption related to software sales in Hungary. on.wsj.com/2PzpZgz

- Alphabet Inc's Google said on Thursday it had terminated dozens of YouTube channels found to be pushing misinformation on behalf of Iran's state broadcasting arm. on.wsj.com/2PzpjIb

- Kroger Co plans to eliminate plastic shopping bags from its supermarkets, the latest retailer to address customer backlash against disposable packaging and utensils. on.wsj.com/2PAs0cC

- David Pecker, CEO of the publisher of the National Enquirer, was granted immunity by federal prosecutors for providing information about Michael Cohen and President Trump in the criminal probe into hush-money payments. on.wsj.com/2PuuXeC (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)