PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Aug 27

Aug 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing Technology Co is temporarily halting one of its services for the second time in three months after police said a Didi driver raped and murdered a female passenger in eastern China. on.wsj.com/2P8Wbqb

- U.S. President Donald Trump's antagonistic posture toward international institutions at foreign summits this summer soured some European officials on the candidacy of a top Federal Reserve official to helm an international regulatory body - Financial Stability Board. on.wsj.com/2Lus5er

- The U.S. and Mexico could reach a bilateral agreement as early as Monday on the key issues holding back a renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement, according to Mexico's chief trade negotiator Ildefonso Guajardo. on.wsj.com/2LpXDSU

- Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage Inc has shrugged off the Amazon-Whole Foods threat. When Amazon bought Whole Foods last year, there was a worry about how Natural Grocers would compete with the e-commerce giant. A year later Natural Grocers' sales are up, shares have nearly doubled since January and the Colorado-based company is expanding its network of 147 stores. on.wsj.com/2LwcVWd (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)