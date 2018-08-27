FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Regulatory News - Americas
August 27, 2018 / 4:36 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Aug 27

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing Technology Co is temporarily halting one of its services for the second time in three months after police said a Didi driver raped and murdered a female passenger in eastern China. on.wsj.com/2P8Wbqb

- U.S. President Donald Trump's antagonistic posture toward international institutions at foreign summits this summer soured some European officials on the candidacy of a top Federal Reserve official to helm an international regulatory body - Financial Stability Board. on.wsj.com/2Lus5er

- The U.S. and Mexico could reach a bilateral agreement as early as Monday on the key issues holding back a renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement, according to Mexico's chief trade negotiator Ildefonso Guajardo. on.wsj.com/2LpXDSU

- Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage Inc has shrugged off the Amazon-Whole Foods threat. When Amazon bought Whole Foods last year, there was a worry about how Natural Grocers would compete with the e-commerce giant. A year later Natural Grocers' sales are up, shares have nearly doubled since January and the Colorado-based company is expanding its network of 147 stores. on.wsj.com/2LwcVWd (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.