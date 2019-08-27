PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Aug. 27

Aug 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- An Oklahoma judge ordered Johnson & Johnson on Monday to pay $572 million for contributing to the state's opioid-addiction crisis. on.wsj.com/2Zw0fd4

- Amgen Inc agreed on Monday to buy Celgene Corp's psoriasis medicine Otezla for $13.4 billion in cash. on.wsj.com/2ZnwxXC

- Ferdinand Piëch, former chairman and chief executive of Volkswagen AG died, his wife, Ursula Piëch, said on Monday. on.wsj.com/2Zt0sOc

- Senior AT&T Inc executive John Donovan will retire Oct 1, the company said on Monday. on.wsj.com/30BRdbB (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)