PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Aug 28

Aug 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. President Donald Trump moved closer to revising the North American Free Trade Agreement by striking a deal with Mexico, but cast new doubts over the quarter-century-old pact by threatening to leave out Canada. (on.wsj.com/2PIakM0)

- The Trump administration pledged to pay farmers $4.7 billion to offset losses from trade disputes with foreign buyers of U.S. agricultural products. (on.wsj.com/2PJSiJu)

- Toyota Motor Corp is investing about $500 million in Uber Technologies Inc as part of an agreement by the companies to work jointly on autonomous vehicles aimed at improving safety and lowering transportation costs. (on.wsj.com/2PGMe4t)

- Federal Communications Commission regulators displayed no favoritism toward Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc while retooling media-ownership rules, according to a new report from the agency's inspector general. (on.wsj.com/2PJPDj5)

- Netflix Inc has named Rachel Whetstone as new communications chief, about two months after the previous chief was fired for using a racial slur in conversations at work. (on.wsj.com/2PGyZRg) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)