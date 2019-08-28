PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Aug 28

Aug 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP and its owners, the Sackler family, are in talks with state and local governments to resolve more than 2,000 opioid cases in a deal valued at between $10 billion and $12 billion. on.wsj.com/2Zjdsqh

- Marlboro makers Philip Morris International Inc and Altria Group Inc are in advanced talks to merge, a potential blockbuster deal that would reunite two tobacco giants struggling with shrinking demand. on.wsj.com/2ND3OHY

- Anthony Levandowski, a former Google engineer, who was at the center of a legal fight between Google's parent company Alphabet Inc and Uber Technologies Inc was charged by federal authorities with 33 counts of trade-secret theft. on.wsj.com/2MGCSr6

- BP PLC said it is exiting Alaska after six decades, marking the latest blow to the state's oil industry, which has diminished amid the rise of shale drilling in the continental U.S. on.wsj.com/2zoUHCp (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)