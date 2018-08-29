PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Aug 29

Aug 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. and Canadian negotiators began a last-minute sprint to complete a North American Free Trade Agreement rewrite, as pressure built on Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to cut a deal and President Trump faced skepticism from Congress. (on.wsj.com/2LCiSku)

- U.S. President Donald Trump accused Alphabet Inc's Google of elevating critical news stories about his presidency at the expense of friendly conservative voices, signaling potential government action if it didn't change its alleged practices. (on.wsj.com/2wCJ9Kb)

- Some top Republican lawmakers are urging Attorney General Jeff Sessions to resist any pressure to quit following criticism from President Trump, and to stay in the job at least through the midterm elections. (on.wsj.com/2Lzm28L)

- Yahoo's owner, the Oath unit of Verizon Communications Inc , has been pitching a service to advertisers that analyzes more than 200 million Yahoo Mail inboxes and the rich user data they contain, searching for clues about what products those users might buy, said people who have attended Oath's presentations as well as current and former employees of the company. (on.wsj.com/2wv6BZF)

- Saudi Aramco is working to turn itself into an innovation powerhouse while its much-delayed plans to go public remain on hold. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office granted Aramco 230 patents last year, four times as many as in 2013 when it racked up just 57. (on.wsj.com/2wvE71R) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)