PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Aug 29

- The Trump administration is moving to erase Obama-era rules on methane emissions from the oil-and-gas business, saying the federal government overstepped its authority when it set limits on what scientists say is a significant contributor to climate change. on.wsj.com/327ZLHJ

- E-cigarette startup Juul Labs Inc, facing blame for a surge in teenage vaping, is offering more than $100 million in incentives to retailers to install a new electronic age-verification system intended to curb illegal sales to minors. on.wsj.com/323wtKi

- McDonald's Corp intends to train all employees at its U.S. restaurants on workplace anti-harassment matters after facing criticism over its handling of the issue. on.wsj.com/3280c4P

- Apple Inc said it will no longer automatically save audio recordings of customers' interactions with voice-driven virtual assistant Siri, the latest step as technology companies try to ease privacy concerns. on.wsj.com/2ztCELj