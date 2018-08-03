PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Aug 3

Aug 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- CBS Corp reported quarterly results amid a maelstrom of corporate drama. The media company's board is investigating allegations that Chief Executive Leslie Moonves sexually harassed multiple women over his career and its relationship with controlling shareholder National Amusements Inc is the subject of a court battle. on.wsj.com/2LOC839

- Apple Inc on Thursday became the first U.S. company to surpass $1 trillion in market value, underscoring the iPhone maker's explosive growth and its role in the technology industry's ascent to the forefront of the global economy and markets. on.wsj.com/2M9XeoU

- Peloton Interactive Inc is raising a $550 million round of financing as the maker of video-streaming stationary bikes contemplates an initial public offering as soon as next year. on.wsj.com/2OGx9j0

- Brookstone Inc, the specialty retailer known for selling massage chairs, travel gadgets and other novelties at malls and airports, filed for bankruptcy protection Thursday and said it would close its 102 mall-based stores. on.wsj.com/2vdJ4wm