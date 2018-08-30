PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Aug 30

Aug 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Trade ties between the U.S. and Canada took a sudden optimistic turn on Wednesday as the two countries signaled they were on track to meet a tight Friday deadline to revise the North American Free Trade Agreement. (on.wsj.com/2C1mnRS)

- U.S. President Donald Trump continued his criticism for a second straight day that Alphabet Inc's Google's search engine is biased against conservatives, while saying he prefers not to pursue regulation of the internet giant. (on.wsj.com/2omg0ik)

- Don McGahn, the top attorney in the White House, and also the one most closely associated with the special counsel's Russia investigation, will leave his post in the coming months after the Senate vote on President Trump's second Supreme Court nominee. (on.wsj.com/2LGc71f)

- The U.S. Justice Department is investigating whether Jho Low, a fugitive Malaysian financier, laundered tens of millions of dollars through two associates and used the funds to pay a U.S. legal team that includes former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and a lawyer who represents President Trump, according to people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/2LDhtde)

- Colorado voters in November will consider banning oil and gas drilling within 2,500 feet of homes, businesses and many green spaces, a move that would effectively prohibit it in most of the U.S.'s seventh largest oil-producing state. (on.wsj.com/2MYVVg4) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)