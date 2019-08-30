PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Aug. 30

Aug 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Saudi Arabian Oil Co (IPO-ARMO.SE) is considering a plan to split the world's largest IPO into two stages, offering a portion of its shares on the Saudi stock exchange later this year and following up with an international offering in 2020 or 2021. on.wsj.com/2zxhqfw

- A proposed deal for Purdue Pharma LP to resolve more than 2,000 lawsuits over its role in the opioid crisis is facing pushback from a vocal group of state attorneys general who say it doesn't bring in enough cash to satisfy their demands. on.wsj.com/2UgNnSV

- The Federal Trade Commission is investigating whether e-cigarette startup Juul Labs Inc used influencers and other marketing to appeal to minors, ratcheting up pressure on a company whose products are blamed for a rise in vaping among teens. on.wsj.com/2zzYHQp

- U.S. prosecutors are looking into additional instances of alleged technology theft by Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, potentially expanding beyond existing criminal cases against the Chinese telecommunications giant. on.wsj.com/2MKMJvZ

- The battle over a California bill that could upend the business models of companies that rely on gig workers intensified Thursday when ride-sharing giants Uber Technologies Inc and Lyft Inc and delivery service DoorDash Inc threatened to spend a combined $90 million on a ballot measure if a deal can't be reached this year. on.wsj.com/2HxmYeq