PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Aug 31

Aug 31 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would invoke his emergency authority to freeze pay for more than two million civilian federal workers next year, citing the need to restrain the growth of federal spending. (on.wsj.com/2N5Kxin)

- The Securities and Exchange Commission wants to make it easier for individuals to invest in private companies, including some of the world's hottest startups, the agency's chairman, Jay Clayton, said in an interview. (on.wsj.com/2N6LiHW)

- Campbell Soup Co said it plans to sell its international and refrigerated-foods businesses, abandoning its fresh-food push and leaving the door open to a full sale. (on.wsj.com/2PPKGVI)

- San Francisco dealt a blow to the largest shared-scooter companies, including Bird, Lime, Uber and Lyft, awarding two smaller startups exclusive rights to rent the electric-powered vehicles for a year in a decision that could change the course of the nascent market. (on.wsj.com/2N5AWIt)

- Wells Fargo & Co has fired or suspended more than a dozen employees in its investment bank and is investigating dozens of others over alleged violations of the company's expense policy regarding after-hours meals, according to people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/2N4ebEF)