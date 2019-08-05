PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Aug 5

Aug 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Fox Corp has struck a deal to buy a majority stake in Credible Labs Inc, a marketplace for consumer-lending information, for $265 million, the company said on Sunday. on.wsj.com/2MEZCqP

- HSBC Holdings Plc said late Sunday that Chief Executive Officer John Flint is out and new leadership is needed to meet the bank's challenges. on.wsj.com/2YpGd4i

- Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has seized a vessel accused of smuggling fuel and detained its crew, Iranian state television reported, the latest incident of Tehran interdicting ships in the volatile Persian Gulf. on.wsj.com/2MFDufF

- China's currency fell on Monday past the psychologically important level of 7 yuan to the dollar to a record low, days after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to broaden U.S. tariffs to cover essentially all Chinese imports. on.wsj.com/2YrHF60

- A gunman wearing body armor killed nine people and injured at least 27 in a neighborhood gunman wearing of bars and restaurants in Dayton, Ohio, in the second mass shooting in the United States in less than 24 hours and the third in eight days. on.wsj.com/2MFDFaP (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)