PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Aug 6

- Top administration officials are devising new penalties to hit back more forcefully at state-sponsored hackers of critical infrastructure to deter attacks such as the successful penetration of U.S. utilities by Russian agents last year. on.wsj.com/2vDZGg7

- Venezuelan authorities said Sunday they arrested six suspects tied to an alleged plan to assassinate President Nicolas Maduro using a pair of drones armed with explosives, showing the leader's fragile hold on power amid a crippling economic crisis. on.wsj.com/2vElWXq

- U.S. President Trump acknowledged Sunday that a meeting his son held with a Russian government lawyer in June 2016 was an attempt "to get information on" Democrat Hillary Clinton but defended the encounter as "totally legal." on.wsj.com/2vE9eb2

- Goldman Sachs Group Inc is appointing a new global co-head of its trading arm, ending months of leadership uncertainty in its largest and most challenged division. The firm plans to name Jim Esposito to run the securities division alongside current executive Ashok Varadhan, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2vEjwYF