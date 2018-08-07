PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Aug 7

Aug 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The U.S. moved to reimpose punishing sanctions on Iran and threatened even tougher measures for later this year as the Trump administration sought to increase pressure on Tehran to negotiate or step aside. on.wsj.com/2niqSgR

- Facebook Inc has asked large U.S. banks to share detailed financial information about their customers, including card transactions and checking-account balances, as part of an effort to offer new services to users. on.wsj.com/2LY7dSd

- The Justice Department argued Monday that a trial judge ignored "fundamental principles of economics and common sense" when he allowed AT&T Inc's acquisition of Time Warner Inc, as a host of new details about the antitrust trial became public for the first time. on.wsj.com/2M0fvcb

- PepsiCo Inc's longtime leader, Indra Nooyi, will step aside as chief executive this year, handing the future of the soda-and-snacks company to one of her lieutenants at a time when shifting consumer tastes are roiling its markets. on.wsj.com/2LYzzvA (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)