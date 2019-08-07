PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Aug 7

Aug 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The founder and chief executive officer of Care.com Inc said on Tuesday she would resign as CEO, five months after a Wall Street Journal investigation showed that the online marketplace provided limited vetting of its caregivers, sometimes with tragic results. (on.wsj.com/2Yuub9z)

- Surescripts Llc, a provider of the technology widely used to route electronic prescriptions, accused Amazon.com Inc's mail-order pharmacy subsidiary PillPack last week of receiving patient data that it had fraudulently obtained through a third party. (on.wsj.com/2YwlFXF)

- Dish Network Corp Chairman Charlie Ergen on Tuesday defended the satellite-TV provider's expansion into phone service, as questions about how it will pay for its wireless ambitions have weighed on Dish's stock price. (on.wsj.com/2YBgRk5)

- Fox Entertainment has agreed to buy Bento Box Entertainment, a prolific producer of animated content including several shows for Fox Corp's broadcast network. (on.wsj.com/2YqLjx0)

- The owner of online forum 8chan defended his company in a YouTube video on Tuesday against the internet-services provider that effectively took it offline and against attempts to silence platforms of speech. (on.wsj.com/2MFbOYB)

- The Federeal Bureau of Investigation opened an investigation into what role ideology played in the weekend's mass shooting in Ohio and one a week earlier in California, part of a widening federal inquiry into the recent violence as domestic terrorism. (on.wsj.com/2MK9rnq) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)