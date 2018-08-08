PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Aug 8

Aug 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk jolted financial markets on Tuesday with a surprise proposal to take the electric-car maker private in what would be the biggest buyout in history. About three hours into the trading day, Musk startled investors by writing on Twitter: "Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured." on.wsj.com/2nh4DYy

- Italy's largest bank, UniCredit SpA, stopped advertising on Facebook Inc in March, citing what it said was unethical behavior by the social-media giant related to a scandal involving data firm Cambridge Analytica. on.wsj.com/2LZrCWS

- Iranian hackers are developing software attacks that render computer systems inoperable until a digital ransom is paid, a new report says, a threat that comes as the U.S. moves to reimpose tough economic sanctions on the country. on.wsj.com/2M1C5kN

- Whole Foods is introducing pickup points for online grocery orders, the latest change Amazon.com Inc is bringing to compete against rival food retailers. Grocery pickup is the first major new service introduced at Whole Foods stores since Amazon in May began slashing prices that Prime members pay there. on.wsj.com/2LZG6WX (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)