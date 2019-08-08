PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Aug 8

Aug 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- FedEx Corp said it was ending its contract to deliver Amazon.com Inc packages through its ground network, essentially severing ties with one of the world's biggest shippers and gambling it is better off filling its trucks with other customers' goods. on.wsj.com/2Yxp5cF

- Broadcom Inc is nearing a deal to buy Symantec Corp's enterprise business after its attempted purchase of the entire cybersecurity firm fell apart. A deal for the Symantec business could be announced as early as Thursday, when Symantec reports its results. on.wsj.com/2YzTaZi

- Walmart Inc's chief executive officer said he was rethinking the company's role in confronting gun violence in the wake of two deadly shootings at Walmart stores, but didn't offer specific plans or changes to its firearms and ammunition sales. on.wsj.com/2MJ9JuF

- Fox Corp, which made two deals so far this week, will continue to look for acquisitions to boost its content holdings and forge closer ties to its audience, Chief Executive Officer Lachlan Murdoch said on Wednesday. on.wsj.com/2YvzlSR

- Medicare and Medicaid will cover an expensive new kind of cancer drug and related services, though the federal government insurance programs won't pay 100% of the costs, which can approach $1 million a patient, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced on Wednesday. on.wsj.com/2YtCrqu

- The White House is expected to start implementing provisions of a law that bars the U.S. government from doing business with Huawei Technologies Co, moving ahead despite the Chinese telecommunications giant's efforts to block the rule in court. on.wsj.com/2MNw6iH (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)