PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Aug 9

Aug 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The U.S. unveiled a new series of sanctions on Moscow over a nerve-agent attack on a former Russian spy and his daughter in the U.K., in a rare direct confrontation that could escalate into a broad series of diplomatic and economic measures between the two countries. on.wsj.com/2nnJBHX

- New York moved to become the first city in the U.S. to cap ride-hailing services including Uber Technologies Inc and Lyft Inc, freezing new vehicle licenses for one year while it studies the fallout from the booming industry. on.wsj.com/2vRerfI

- U.S. regulators are asking Tesla Inc whether Chief Executive Elon Musk was truthful when he tweeted that he had secured funding for what would be the largest-ever corporate buyout, people familiar with the matter said. on.wsj.com/2npkOmM

- Rite Aid Corp and Albertsons Companies Inc have called off their planned merger in the face of mounting concern from investors. The retailers said late Wednesday they mutually agreed to remain separate. They canceled a shareholder meeting on the deal planned for Thursday. on.wsj.com/2M2Oe8R

- General Electric Co has struck a deal to sell another part of GE Capital, this time selling its energy debt financing business to Starwood Property Trust Inc for $2.56 billion. on.wsj.com/2M6dyLq (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)