PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Aug 9

Aug 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Federal Bureau of Investigation is soliciting proposals from outside vendors for a contract to pull vast quantities of public data from Facebook Inc, Twitter Inc and other social media "to proactively identify and reactively monitor threats to the United States and its interests." on.wsj.com/2YwpX1g

- Facebook Inc is offering news outlets millions of dollars for the rights to put their content in a news section that the company hopes to launch later this year, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2Yv7zps

- Broadcom Inc struck a $10.7 billion deal to buy Symantec Corp's enterprise security business, as it steps up efforts to expand beyond chip making. on.wsj.com/2YDwiYX

-U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign and other prominent Republican groups said they are temporarily freezing spending on Twitter Inc after the social-media platform locked the account belonging to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's campaign. on.wsj.com/2MQmzrc

- Police in the Philippines said they had opened an investigation into 8chan, an online message board whose American owner lives in the country, following allegations that the site's no-exceptions embrace of free speech has made it a platform for far-right ideologies linked to several mass shootings. on.wsj.com/2YDwd7B

- U.S. President Donald Trump ousted the nation's No. 2 intelligence official, Sue Gordon, after his allies urged her removal to block her ascension to acting director of national intelligence, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2MQmHaa (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)