PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Dec 10

Dec 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Gilead Sciences Inc is planning to hire industry veteran Daniel O'Day to take the helm and help the drug company revive sales and recover from a disappointing deal, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2SEv08G

- Nissan Motor Co's Carlos Ghosn was planning to replace Nissan Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa before the plan was derailed by Ghosn's arrest in Tokyo last month, according to people with knowledge of the matter. on.wsj.com/2SGTUVb

- HSBC Plc and Standard Chartered are among those ensnared in the controversy over Huawei Technologies Co, which escalated over the weekend after the Chinese government warned Canada it would face "severe consequences" if it didn't release the Chinese telecommunications giant's finance chief. on.wsj.com/2SFTZIH

- Two of the brothers who sold Rice Energy Inc to EQT Corp last year say the $4.7 billion oil-and-gas company is mismanaging its assets, and they want to take over running the company. on.wsj.com/2SEYfrU (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)