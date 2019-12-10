PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec. 10

Dec 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Bill Ackman's hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management on Monday disclosed a 2.9 million-share stake in laboratory instrument and software company Agilent Technologies Inc. on.wsj.com/2sfXgpS

- Investment firm Tiger Global Management slashed its valuation of e-cigarette startup Juul Labs Inc to $19 billion, a sign of a broader reassessment investors are making of several onetime Silicon Valley darlings. on.wsj.com/2P5Pmsf

- NortonLifeLock Inc, the $16 billion consumer-software company, has attracted deal interest from a handful of companies including rival McAfee LLC, people familiar with the matter said. on.wsj.com/357AHCy

- U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton on Monday said that he expects to further change rules governing auditor independence in the next year, the latest move to re-evaluate the close relationship between companies and external auditors. on.wsj.com/38qdIEC

- Away, an online seller of luggage that investors valued at $1.4 billion earlier this year, on Monday said its Chief Executive Officer Steph Korey is stepping down, with Lululemon Athletica Inc executive Stuart Haselden succeeding her in the role. on.wsj.com/2LCI8d8

- Sanofi SA, which makes Lantus, on Monday said it would stop investing in diabetes research after years of frustrated attempts to bring a fresh blockbuster to the market. on.wsj.com/38odOwD