PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 11

Dec 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Alphabet Inc's Google said it would close the consumer version of its Google+ social network earlier than planned, after a second software glitch this year exposed the profile data of users and raised fresh concerns about the search giant's privacy controls. on.wsj.com/2QN0oEq

- A Chinese court ordered Apple Inc to stop selling older iPhone models after finding the company infringed on two patents held by Qualcomm Inc the chip maker said, casting uncertainty over Apple's business in a critical market amid thorny trade relations between the U.S. and China. on.wsj.com/2QLYHqX

- Amazon.com Inc is fighting a barrage of seller scams on its website, including firing several employees suspected of having helped supply independent merchants with inside information, according to people familiar with the company's effort. on.wsj.com/2QMS7k2

- Under Armour Inc ousted two sports-marketing executives who were longtime associates of CEO Kevin Plank, according to people familiar with the matter, after the apparel brand conducted an internal review of their department's spending. on.wsj.com/2QITiRq

- Huawei Technologies Co's finance chief won't be a flight risk while awaiting a decision on her extradition to the U.S., her lawyer said at a bail hearing here Monday. on.wsj.com/2SD3VCA (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)