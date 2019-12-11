PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec. 11

Dec 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. and Chinese trade negotiators are laying the groundwork for a delay of a fresh round of tariffs set to kick in on Dec. 15, officials on both sides said, as they haggle over how to get Beijing to commit to massive purchases of U.S. farm products on which President Trump is insisting for a near-term deal. on.wsj.com/2LIllg6

- Bloomberg LP's media division is buying CityLab, a website focused on urban planning and the future of city living, from the Atlantic, the first acquisition of an editorial property by the news and financial data company in over a decade. on.wsj.com/36mQ5el

- Activist investor Starboard Value LP has privately nominated a majority slate of directors at Mednax Inc and is pushing the healthcare-services company to sell all or part of itself, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2Pv3IBw

- Saudi officials have held meetings in recent weeks with international investors to gauge their views on a possible listing of Saudi Aramco's shares in Asia, according to people familiar with the matter, a sign Saudi Arabia still hopes to attract the foreign capital it failed to draw with its record-breaking domestic IPO. on.wsj.com/36lCQe2

- Facebook Inc said it will move forward with plans to add encryption across its messaging platforms, rejecting a plea from U.S. Attorney General William Barr to allow some form of government access to those services over concerns about public safety, according to a letter from the company to Barr reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. on.wsj.com/2Pwwdic